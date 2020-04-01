Anime Studio ENGI Establishes 2nd Studio

Anime studio ENGI announced last Thursday that it is establishing its second studio ENGI Kurashiki Studio in Kurashiki, Okayama this month. In response to domestic and foreign demands for high-quality anime, ENGI chose to set up its studio in Kurashiki, "a city of culture and history." ENGI added, "Through coordinating with that wonderful environment and region, we will contribute to the development of Japanese animation."

Kadokawa established ENGI in Nakano, Tokyo in April 2018, and it began operations in June 2018.

ENGI is working with Kadokawa and Ultra Super Pictures (USP) to create animation for television and theatrical release, pachinko or pachislot machines, and game promotional videos.

ENGI worked on the Kemono Michi: Rise Up anime, and it is working on the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) series, which will premiere in July.

Former Q-Tec representative director Tohru Kajio is serving as representative director for the company. Board members include Kadokawa 's Hiroshi Horiuchi and Takeshi Kikuchi , Kadokawa subsidiary Glovision 's Shun'ichi Okabe , and Sammy 's Ken'ichi Tokumura.