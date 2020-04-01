Anime Studio Yaoyorozu Folded Into New Company 8million

Move consolidates studio's assets

Yoshitada Fukuhara , representative director of anime studio Yaoyorozu , announced on Wednesday that Yaoyorozu has been dissolved and folded into a new company named 8million (the new company's name is a play on the literal meaning of " Yaoyorozu "). The move is intended to consolidate the company's assets spread over "many legal entities" into one, and Fukuhara said in his announcement that essentially nothing has changed with the company itself.

Fukuhara noted that the company will continue to plan and produce anime, as well as be involved with audio production, voice actor management, holding online salons for YouTube creators, offering management consulting, and collaborating with Dalian-based CG animation studio RootStudio.

Yaoyorozu produced the first season of the Kemono Friends anime, as well as the Kemurikusa series, and the Hentatsu anime shorts. TATSUKI , a member of Yaoyorozu , directed all of those series. Animators Yūko Shiromizu and Yoshihisa Isa are also members of Yaoyorozu .