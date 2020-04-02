Anime Architecture Book Available For Pre-Order

Pre-orders are available for the Collectors Edition of the art book Anime Architecture, which will ship in Q4 2020.

The book will go onto general release in Autumn 2020, but the Collectors Edition will be sold exclusively by the Volume website. It features a screen-printed acrylic slipcase, and is limited to a thousand numbered copies.

Written by Stefan Riekeles and designed by Praline London, the 256-page book is described as follows:

"Presenting the breathtaking cityscapes and building structures created by the most revered directors and illustrators of Japanese animated films, Anime Architecture is a mind-blowing and behind-the-scenes journey through futuristic megacities and urban centres of the near future. Anime's creators have conjured memorable and painstakingly detailed worlds, the influences of which have been felt across cinema, literature, comic books and videogames for decades.

This overdue celebration offers a peerless survey of these cinematic arenas – including material from Akira , Ghost in the Shell , Patlabor , Neon Genesis Evangelion and Tekkonkinkreet – through original background paintings, storyboards, drafts, sources of inspiration and film excerpts. Produced in direct collaboration with the original Japanese production studios, Anime Architecture offers privileged views into the earliest conception stages of iconic scenes, through to their development into finished films."

The author Stefan Riekeles is a Berlin-based curator, whose exhibition Anime Architecture presents original anime artwork featured in this volume.

Via Otaku News Twitter Feed.