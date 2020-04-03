Child of Kamiari Month Anime Film Project Launches 3rd Crowdfunding Campaign

Original project by Cretica Universal centers on runner girl, Izumo's Kamiari tradition

Cretica Universal launched a third crowdfunding campaign for its Child of Kamiari Month ( Kamiari no Kodomo ) anime film project on Monday. The new campaign will fund the staff for the anime. The anime is slated to debut in 2020.

The crowdfunding campaign will end on June 1. The campaign will also announce the voice cast this month.

Cretica Universal announced the project along with its first crowdfunding campaign in March 2019. The campaign marked the beginning of the project's "first commit" from March to May last year, with the second crowdfunding campaign from July to August last year as its "second commit."

The anime's story centers on a girl named Kanna who loses her love of running after her mother passes away. Due to the workings of the gods, she heads to Izumo City. The anime's setting is Izumo City in Shimane Prefecture, and centers on Izumo Shrine and the Kamiari myth in the region. In the old Japanese calendar, the month of October is called "Kannazuki" ("the month of no gods"). But in Izumo, it is called "Kamiarizuki" ("the month of gods") due to a legend that the myriad gods of Japan gather at Izumo Shrine during October. Other anime such as Kamichu! also portray this traditional belief.

LIDEN FILMS representative director Tetsuro Satomi is the project's animation producer. She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- director Kazuya Sakamoto is the "creation director." Toshinari Shinohe is in charge of planning and credited for the original work, while Takana Shirai is credited with the original concept and as animation director. Michihiko Suwa ( Detective Conan films) and Teppei Mishima are planners and producers for the project. Haruka Sagawa is the character designer. Tetsurō Takita and Ryūta Miyake are penning the script.