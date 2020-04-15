Adult Swim's Toonami Brings Back Satoshi Kon's Paranoia Agent Anime on April 25

The official Facebook account for Adult Swim 's Toonami block announced on Wednesday that the block will rerun Satoshi Kon 's Paranoia Agent anime on April 25 in the United States, replacing the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime in the 1:00 a.m. time slot.

Jason DeMarco , senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim , posted on Twitter on the same day to clarify that Adult Swim still intends to show the remaining three seasons of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime, but that those seasons require a new deal for different rights.

Funimation recently licensed Paranoia Agent , and began streaming it with English subtitles and an English dub on February 4. The company also plans to release the anime on home video — which will include the series' first Blu-ray Disc release in English — this year.

Funimation describes the anime:

From Satoshi Kon, the legendary director of Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress, and Paprika comes a dark and mysterious, thought-provoking psychological thriller. Citizens across Musashino City are being attacked and terrorized. Two detectives are put on the case, but will they be able to solve the mystery before there's another wave of victims?

The 13-episode television anime series premiered in February 2004. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the anime on DVD in 2004-2005, and then released a box set in 2005. The release included an English dub. The anime ran on Adult Swim in 2005.

Kon directed the series at Madhouse, and Kon is also credited with the original work. Seishi Minakami and Tomomi Yoshino wrote the scripts, and frequent Kon collaborator Susumu Hirasawa composed the music.