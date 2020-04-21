News
Shueisha Releases Special Digital Weekly Shonen Jump Issue with 1-Shots by Famous Manga Creators
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shueisha announced on Thursday that it released a special digital Weekly Shonen Jump issue on Monday for those who subscribe to the digital version of Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan. The issue features one-shots by well-known manga creators in the magazine.
The one-shots include:
- "Monsters" by Eiichiro Oda
- "Kiben Gakuha, Yotsutani-sensei no Kaidan" by Haruichi Furudate
- "Boku no Hero" by Kōhei Horikoshi
- "Black Clover" (one-shot version) by Yūki Tabata
- "High Spec Lovers" by Tadahiro Miura
- "Monjushirō Kyōdai" by Koyoharu Gotouge
- "Poppy no Onegai" by Kaiu Shirai / Posuka Demizu
- "Re Play Ball" by Taishi Tsutsui
- Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya (chapter 1) by Boichi / Riichirou Inagaki
- "Asagaya Geijutsu Kōkō Eizōka e Yōkoso" by Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki
- "Nikai Bongara Barabarujura" by Gege Akutami
- "Sasaki-kun ga Jūdan o Tometa" by Tatsuki Fujimoto
- "Hajikami Bakuro" by Tsurun Hatomune
- "Genjūi Totek" by Hitsuji Gondaira
- "Matoritowaku" by Atsushi Nakamura
- "Hakaishin Shivazaki-kun" by Hajime Kōmoto
- "Majo no Moribito" (one-shot version) by Asahi Sakano
- "Undead Unluck" (one-shot version) by Yoshifumi Tozuka
- "Baito Leader Tetsuzawa ~Futō no Nanoka~ by Tomohiro Hasegawa
Weekly Shonen Jump delayed this year's 21st issue due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The issue was originally planned to ship on Monday, but will instead ship on April 27 as the combined 21st and 22nd issue.
Additionally, Shueisha will release several spinoff novels based on its Weekly Shonen Jump franchises digitally for free from May 1-12. The Zebrack digital retailer, however, began releasing the free novels first on Monday.
The novels include releases for the One Piece, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Haikyu!!, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, The Promised Neverland, We Never Learn, Dr. Stone, and Jujutsu Kaisen franchises. All the novels are part of Shueisha's Jump J-Books imprint.
