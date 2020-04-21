Shueisha Releases Special Digital Weekly Shonen Jump Issue with 1-Shots by Famous Manga Creators

Shueisha announced on Thursday that it released a special digital Weekly Shonen Jump issue on Monday for those who subscribe to the digital version of Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan. The issue features one-shots by well-known manga creators in the magazine.

The one-shots include:

Weekly Shonen Jump delayed this year's 21st issue due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The issue was originally planned to ship on Monday, but will instead ship on April 27 as the combined 21st and 22nd issue.

Additionally, Shueisha will release several spinoff novels based on its Weekly Shonen Jump franchises digitally for free from May 1-12. The Zebrack digital retailer, however, began releasing the free novels first on Monday.

The novels include releases for the One Piece , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Haikyu!! , My Hero Academia , Black Clover , The Promised Neverland , We Never Learn , Dr. Stone , and Jujutsu Kaisen franchises. All the novels are part of Shueisha 's Jump J-Books imprint.