Dr. Stone's Boichi to Draw Manga Adaptation of One Piece: Ace's Story Novels

The ninth issue of the One Piece Magazine "mook" series announced on Friday that the One Piece Novel "A" novels will get a manga adaptation starting in the 10th issue of the magazine, which will launch this summer.

Boichi ( Dr. Stone , Sun-Ken Rock ) is drawing the manga. Boichi previously drew a one-shot for One Piece last year that "covered" a chapter from the original manga. Ryō Ishiyama ( Amalgam of Distortion ) is drawing the storyboards.

Shō Hinata 's One Piece Novel "A" series itself originally serialized in the One Piece Magazine . Shueisha published the story's two compiled book volumes in April and June 2018.

Viz Media will release the first novel in May under the title One Piece : Ace's Story , and it describes the story:

Get the backstory on Luffy's brother Ace in this first of two prose stories that continue the high seas adventure ONE PIECE ! This volume contains the origin story of Luffy's adopted brother Ace, and tells of his thrilling quest for the legendary One Piece treasure.

The 10th issue of the One Piece Magazine will also feature a new chapter of the "Heroines" serialized novel. The new chapter will center on Vivi. Previous chapters in the novel focused on Nami and Robin.