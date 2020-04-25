France's Japan Expo, Japan Expo Sud Events Get New Dates for 2021

2020 events were cancelled due to COVID-19

Fance's Japan Expo announced on Friday that the "Japan Expo 21e Impact" event will take place in Paris-Nord Villepinte, Parc des Expositions, from July 15-18, 2021. The event revealed a new poster:

Following France's president Emmanuel Macron prohibiting gatherings and events until mid-July, the organizers of Japan Expo delayed its 2020 event until 2021.

The organizers stated that those who had already purchased their tickets will be able to access the rescheduled event, but it is still possible to be refunded. However, the situation regarding exhibitors is still unclear. The organizers stated they would appreciate if visitors could come and support next year's event instead of getting a refund, adding, “This is be the best way to help us get over this hard situation."

The "Japan Expo Sud" event will take place from March 5-7, 2021 in Marseille Chanot.

Japan Expo has been described as the world's largest Japanese popular culture convention outside Japan. This year's event was originally scheduled to take place from July 2 to 5 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Villepinte, France. City Hunter manga creator Tsukasa Hojo , character designer Yūsuke Kozaki , band Blue Encount , and singers May'n and TRUE were slated to attend.

Source: Japan Expo