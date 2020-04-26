Maaya Uchida, Maki Kawase, Anzu Haruno Join Cast of Tamayomi Anime

3 voice actresses play baseball players at Yanagawa Daifuzoku Kawagoe High School

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Mountain Pukuichi 's Tamayomi manga revealed three new cast members on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Maaya Uchida as Kayoko Asai, a third-year catcher for Yanagawa Daifuzoku Kawagoe High School



Maki Kawase as Chikage Asakura a second-year pitcher and third-baseman for Yanagawa Daifuzoku Kawagoe High School.



Anzu Haruno as Ayumi Ōno, a third-year pitcher and outfielder for Yanagawa Daifuzoku Kawagoe High School. She is also the captain of the team.



Funimation is streaming the anime under the title Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls , and it describes the anime:

The series follows pitcher Yomi Takeda who, after a failed attempt at climbing the ladder in a junior high baseball tournament, vows off the sport when she heads to high school. But after reuniting with her childhood friend Tamaki Yamazaki (the only one to ever catch her special “Magic Throw”), the two head back to the sport once again.

Toshinori Fukushima ( Major , Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat ( Frame Arms Girl , Pastel Life ). Touko Machida ( Wake Up, Girls! , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Koichi Kikuta ( KONOSUBA , Fruits Basket ) is designing the characters. Masahiko Matsuo ( Sword Art Online II ) is in charge of prop design, Eiji Iwase ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney ) is serving as art director, and Tsukasa Ohira ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney ) is in charge of art design. Chiho Nakamura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is handling color design, and Yuichi Goto ( City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) is directing the CG. Jun Kubota ( Fairy Tail ) is the director of photography, Kazuhiro Nii is the editor, and Hiroto Morishita ( High School Fleet ) is the sound director.

Singer-songwriter Naho is performing the opening theme song "Never Let You Go," and The voice actresses who voice the members of the Shin Koshigaya High School Women's Baseball Club in the anime are performing the ending theme song "Plus Minus Zero no Hōsoku" (Plus Minus Zero Rule).

The anime stars:

The anime premiered in Japan on April 1. AT-X aired the first episode in advance on March 8.

The manga launched in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2016.