Sword Art Online: Girls Ops Manga Moves to DenPlay Comic Website

The digital version of the final issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine revealed on Saturday that Neko Nekobyō 's Sword Art Online: Girls Ops manga will continue its serialization on the Web DenPlay Comic website starting on June 12. The manga was serializing in Dengeki Bunko Magazine until the final issue. The manga also runs digitally on the ComicWalker website.

Kōtarō Yamada 's Sword Art Online Project Alicization manga is also moving from Dengeki Bunko Magazine to the same website to continue its serialization on June 12.

Kadokawa published the final issue of Dengeki Bunko Magazine on April 10. The magazine's website teased in its announcement of the final issue, " Dengeki Bunko Magazine will be back." ASCII Media Works launched the magazine in December 2007 as a successor to the Dengeki HP magazine.

Nekobyō launched the Sword Art Online: Girls Ops manga in June 2013. The manga focuses on the characters Lisbeth, Silica, and Leafa. The manga's sixth volume shipped in February 2019. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.