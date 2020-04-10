Sword Art Online Project Alicization Manga Moves Online

Manga artist Kōtarō Yamada announced on Twitter on Friday that his Sword Art Online Project Alicization manga is moving to the Web DenPlay Comic website.

Yamada launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine in August 2016. Kadokawa published the third compiled volume on August 10.

Kadokawa published the final issue of Dengeki Bunko Magazine on Friday. The magazine's website teased in its announcement of the final issue, " Dengeki Bunko Magazine will be back." ASCII Media Works launched the magazine in December 2007 as a successor to the Dengeki HP magazine.

The magazine was also serializing the Sword Art Online: Girls Ops manga. That manga also runs digitally on the ComicWalker website.

Yamada's two-volume Phantom Bullet manga adapted the Phantom Bullet arc of Kawahara's Sword Art Online light novels. Kadokawa published two complied volumes for the manga in Japan in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and Yen Press published the two volumes in English.