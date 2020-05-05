Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Switch Game's Trailer Previews Characters, New Epilogue

Remake of Monolith Software's Wii game launches on May 29

Nintendo UK began streaming on Tuesday a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition , the Nintendo Switch remake of Monolith Software's Xenoblade Chronicles game. The video previews the characters and Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected, the new epilogue with Melia and Shulk.

The game will launch on May 29.

The game will feature overhauled graphics and models, improved battle HUD and menus, and more than 90 remastered music tracks.

Nintendo released the original Xenoblade Chronicles for the Wii in Japan in 2010, Europe in 2011, and North America in 2012. Nintendo released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS in April 2015 in North America and Europe. The Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for the Switch in December 2017.