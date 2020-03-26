Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Switch Game's Video Reveals May 29 Launch

Remake gets all-new epilogue

The Nintendo Direct Mini livestream presentation revealed on Thursday that Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition , the Nintendo Switch remake of Monolith Software's Xenoblade Chronicles game, will launch on May 29. The livestream also revealed a trailer for the game.

The game will feature overhauled graphics and models, improved battle HUD and menus, and more than 90 remastered music tracks. The game will also have Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected, a new epilogue with Melia and Shulk.

Nintendo released the original Xenoblade Chronicles for the Wii in Japan in 2010, Europe in 2011, and North America in 2012. Nintendo released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS in April 2015 in North America and Europe. The Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for the Switch in December 2017.