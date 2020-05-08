Adachi to Shimamura TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals October Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hitoma Iruma 's Adachi and Shimamura ( Adachi to Shimamura ) yuri novel series began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's October premiere on the TBS and BS11 channels. The video also reveals and previews the opening theme song "Kimi ni Aeta Hi" (The Day I Met You). Akari Kitō and Miku Itō perform the theme as their respective characters.

The anime stars:

Akari Kitō as Adachi

as Adachi Miku Itō as Shimamura

as Shimamura Manami Numakura as Hino

as Hino Reina Ueda as Nagafuji

as Nagafuji Iori Saeki as Yashiro Chikama

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack , Astro Boy: Shinsen-gumi ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Hinamatsuri ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shizue Kaneko ( Lost Song , How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , If Her Flag Breaks ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas plans to publish the first light novel volume digitally on June 2 (the print version might be delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic), and it describes the series:

Adachi and Shimamura, two young women who attend the same high school, are inseparable friends. Whether playing table tennis, chatting about favorite TV shows, or just relaxing together, they're happy to share their days. When Adachi's friendship turns into romantic attraction, the relationship begins to change, one day at a time.

Iruma launched the novel series in Dengeki Bunko Magazine in 2013 with illustrations by Non (the magazine ended publication in April). Mani drew a three-volume manga adaptation of the novel series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website from 2016 to 2017. Moke Yuzuhara launched a new manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in May 2019.

