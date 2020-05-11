PIKO Interactive Acquires Rights to Rage of the Dragons Game

Publisher "currently working on plans" for 2002 fighting game

Publisher PIKO Interactive announced on Twitter on Saturday that it has acquired the rights to the Rage of the Dragons fighting game from Japanese studios Noise Factory and Brezzasoft and Mexican studio Evoga. PIKO revealed that it is "currently working on plans" for the game.

The game launched in arcades and SNK 's Neo Geo in 2002. The developers had originally planned for the game to be a sequel in the Double Dragon series.

PIKO Interactive focuses on purchasing old intellectual properties.

Source: PIKO Interactive's Twitter account via Siliconera