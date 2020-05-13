Sekai Games to Release fault - milestone one for PS4 on May 22

Video previews visual novel's remastered release

Sekai Games announced on Tuesday that it will release Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone one game for the PlayStation 4 on May 22. The company began streaming a trailer for the announcement.

The remastered release will include a new soundtrack and high-resolution visuals. Sekai Games describes the visual novel's story:

When a sudden assault devastates Rughzenhaide, the homeland of the bubbly princess Selphine and her sharp-witted Royal Guardian, Ritona, the two are forced to escape… but somehow end up teleported into an unknown forest full of vegetation they don't recognize. The end of peace and the start of a journey beyond science and fantasy awaits them.

The release was initially announced for release in November 2018 and then slated for last fall.

Sekai Games released fault - milestone one for the Nintendo Switch in October.

Sekai Project originally released the fault - milestone one game for the PC in 2013, followed by fault - milestone two side: above in 2015, and the Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell spinoff in February 2018. Sekai Project previously planned to release the fault SILENCE THE PEDANT prequel and fault - milestone two side: below game in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Alice in Dissonance's website is currently listing fault - milestone two side: below for release in English in 2020, but fault SILENCE THE PEDANT is listed without a release date.

A Kickstarter campaign in 2014 raised funds for Android and PlayStation Vita ports of fault milestone one .

