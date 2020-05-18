Funimation Adds Your Lie in April, Katsugeki Touken Ranbu Anime to Catalog

Both series begin streaming with English subtitles, dubs on Tuesday

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Your Lie in April and Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu anime from Aniplex with English subtitles and an English dub on Tuesday.

Funimation will stream the television anime adaptation of Naoshi Arakawa 's Your Lie in April ( Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso ) manga in the U.S. and Canada. Funimation describes the story:

Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother's sudden death took away his ability to play. Left feeling hollow, he meets a carefree, independent and sometimes short-tempered violinist named Kaori Miyazono one day. Her eccentric playing style immediately fascinates him. Kousei's once monotonous life is about to change forever.

The anime premiered in 2014. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on the Aniplex Channel , Hulu , and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. The company released the series on home video with an English dub .

Funimation will stream the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu anime in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. The company describes the story:

In 1863 Japan, pro- and anti-shogunate factions clash as the era of swords comes to a close. Manifesting as Sword Warriors, Horikawa Kunihiro and Izuminokami Kanesada awaken to protect the world from the Time Retrograde Army—soldiers sent to alter history. Banding together with other warriors, they devote themselves to defeating this future army. The fate of history lies in these heroes' hands.

The series premiered in Japan in July 2017. Aniplex of America streamed the television anime series on Amazon 's Anime Strike streaming service and on Crunchyroll . The company released the series on home video with an English dub .

Source: Funimation