School-Live! Manga Gets Sequel Starting in June

Original manga that inspired anime ended in November

The official Twitter account for Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazines revealed on Saturday that Norimitsu Kaihō and Sadoru Chiba 's School-Live! ( Gakkō Gurashi! ) manga will get a sequel titled Gakkō Gurashi! ~Otayori~ starting in the next issue of Manga Time Kirara Forward on June 24. The sequel will tell what happened to everyone after the story of the original manga ended.

Kaihō and Chiba launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2012, and ended the series on November 22. The manga's 12th and final compiled volume shipped on January 10.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet the members of the School Living Club! There's the shovel-loving(?) Kurumi Ebisuzawa, the big-sister figure Yuuri Wakasa, club advisor Megumi Sakura, and last but not least, the ever-optimistic Yuki Takeya. The School Living Club is just your average after-school organization where the girls hang out, have fun...and live at school as the sole survivors of a zombie apocalypse. NBD.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2017 with an English dub. HIDIVE is also streaming the series with English subtitles and with the English dub.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in January 2019. The film inspired a four-episode live-action mini-series prequel, titled Gakkō XXX ~Mō Hitotsu no Gakkō Gurashi! (School XXX - Another School-Live! ), that also debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in January 2019.