Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2020 (First Half)
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sells 45 million, followed by One Piece, Quintessential Quintuplets
For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise topped both the general book ranking and the manga ranking for the first half of a year.
In addition, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series overall has sold a total of 60.027 million physical print copies since its 2016 launch. It is only the third manga series to sell over 60 million physical print copies since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|45,297,633
|2
|ONE PIECE
|Eiichiro Oda
|4,885,538
|3
|The Quintessential Quintuplets
|Negi Haruba
|4,240,192
|4
|Kingdom
|Yasuhisa Hara
|3,512,571
|5
|My Hero Academia
|Kōhei Horikoshi
|3,339,656
Source: Oricon
