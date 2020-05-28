News
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2020 (First Half)
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took the top 19 slots on the ranking chart, and each of its first 19 volumes sold over two million copies in these past six months. (The regular edition of the 20th volume sold 1,086,157 physical print copies, while the limited edition sold 904,092 physical print copies, for a total of 1,990,249 in the five days after its May 13 launch.)
By comparison, only three manga volumes (One Piece 91 and 92, Attack on Titan 27) sold over one million copies in the first half of 2019. Indeed, no Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume was in the top 50 ranking for the first half of 2019.
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime aired from April to September 2019. Since then, sales of the manga grew exponentially, with some bookstores limiting sales to one volume per person due to depleted stocks.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,035,555
|2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,829,174
|3
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,267,744
|4
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,237,092
|5
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 11
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,234,515
|6
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 14
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,233,412
|7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 13
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,223,961
|8
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,223,867
|9
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,218,826
|10
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 9
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,216,999
|11
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,211,701
|12
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,209,598
|13
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 15
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,194,060
|14
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,192,013
|15
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,175,936
|16
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 5
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,167,490
|17
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,166,372
|18
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 16
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,155,356
|19
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 17
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,113,520
|20
|ONE PIECE 95
|Eiichiro Oda
|1,955,897
|21
|ONE PIECE 96
|Eiichiro Oda
|1,688,363
|22
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|1,086,350
|23
|Attack on Titan 30
|Hajime Isayama
|911,246
|24
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Special Edition Bundled With Postcard Set
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|904,092
|25
|Kingdom 56
|Yasuhisa Hara
|811,819
