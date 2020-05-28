Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2020 (First Half)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took the top 19 slots on the ranking chart, and each of its first 19 volumes sold over two million copies in these past six months. (The regular edition of the 20th volume sold 1,086,157 physical print copies, while the limited edition sold 904,092 physical print copies, for a total of 1,990,249 in the five days after its May 13 launch.)

By comparison, only three manga volumes ( One Piece 91 and 92, Attack on Titan 27) sold over one million copies in the first half of 2019. Indeed, no Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume was in the top 50 ranking for the first half of 2019.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime aired from April to September 2019. Since then, sales of the manga grew exponentially, with some bookstores limiting sales to one volume per person due to depleted stocks.



This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales 1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,035,555 2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,829,174 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,267,744 4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,237,092 5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 11 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,234,515 6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 14 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,233,412 7 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 13 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,223,961 8 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,223,867 9 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,218,826 10 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 9 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,216,999 11 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,211,701 12 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,209,598 13 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 15 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,194,060 14 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,192,013 15 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,175,936 16 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 5 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,167,490 17 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,166,372 18 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 16 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,155,356 19 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 17 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,113,520 20 ONE PIECE 95 Eiichiro Oda 1,955,897 21 ONE PIECE 96 Eiichiro Oda 1,688,363 22 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Koyoharu Gotouge 1,086,350 23 Attack on Titan 30 Hajime Isayama 911,246 24 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Special Edition Bundled With Postcard Set Koyoharu Gotouge 904,092 25 Kingdom 56 Yasuhisa Hara 811,819

Source: Oricon