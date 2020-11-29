News
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2020
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sells 82 million, followed by Kingdom, One Piece, Haikyu!!, Jujutsu Kaisen
For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise topped both the general book ranking and the manga ranking in the same year.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|82,345,447
|2
|Kingdom
|Yasuhisa Hara
|8,251,058
|3
|ONE PIECE
|Eiichiro Oda
|7,709,667
|4
|Haikyu!!
|Haruichi Furudate
|7,212,099
|5
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|Gege Akutami
|6,702,736
Source: Oricon
