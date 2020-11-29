News
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2020

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba takes record top 22 spots, followed by 3 One Piece books, more Demon Slayer, SPY×FAMILY, Attack on Titan

For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, took the top 22 slots on the ranking chart. In addition, the limited editions of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 20 and 21 claimed the #27 and #28 spot, so the series occupied 24 of the top 30. When regular and limited editions are combined, each of its first 22 volumes sold over three million copies in these past 12 months.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime aired from April to September 2019. Since then, sales of the manga grew exponentially, with some bookstores limiting sales to one volume per person due to depleted stocks.

This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18 Koyoharu Gotouge 4,393,137
2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19 Koyoharu Gotouge 4,243,312
3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,703,309
4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,645,580
5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,636,822
6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 9 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,622,257
7 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 11 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,616,800
8 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,613,001
9 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,609,676
10 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,606,418
11 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 14 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,588,193
12 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,584,243
13 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 13 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,580,286
14 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 15 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,554,931
15 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,551,955
16 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,546,800
17 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 5 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,546,548
18 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 16 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,510,596
19 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 17 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,469,660
20 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 22 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,105,812
21 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,759,462
22 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 21 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,654,558
23 ONE PIECE 95 Eiichiro Oda 2,054,642
24 ONE PIECE 96 Eiichiro Oda 1,898,453
25 ONE PIECE 97 Eiichiro Oda 1,806,133
26 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Special Edition Bundled With Postcard Set Koyoharu Gotouge 1,637,005
27 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 21 Special Edition Bundled With Seal Set Koyoharu Gotouge 1,629,582
28 SPY×FAMILY 3 Tatsuya Endō 1,063,724
29 Attack on Titan 30 Hajime Isayama 1,021,684
30 SPY×FAMILY 4 Tatsuya Endō 977,058

