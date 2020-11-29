News
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2020
posted on by Egan Loo
For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, took the top 22 slots on the ranking chart. In addition, the limited editions of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 20 and 21 claimed the #27 and #28 spot, so the series occupied 24 of the top 30. When regular and limited editions are combined, each of its first 22 volumes sold over three million copies in these past 12 months.
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime aired from April to September 2019. Since then, sales of the manga grew exponentially, with some bookstores limiting sales to one volume per person due to depleted stocks.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|4,393,137
|2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|4,243,312
|3
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,703,309
|4
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,645,580
|5
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,636,822
|6
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 9
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,622,257
|7
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 11
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,616,800
|8
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,613,001
|9
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,609,676
|10
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,606,418
|11
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 14
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,588,193
|12
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,584,243
|13
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 13
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,580,286
|14
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 15
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,554,931
|15
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,551,955
|16
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,546,800
|17
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 5
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,546,548
|18
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 16
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,510,596
|19
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 17
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,469,660
|20
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 22
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|3,105,812
|21
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,759,462
|22
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 21
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|2,654,558
|23
|ONE PIECE 95
|Eiichiro Oda
|2,054,642
|24
|ONE PIECE 96
|Eiichiro Oda
|1,898,453
|25
|ONE PIECE 97
|Eiichiro Oda
|1,806,133
|26
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Special Edition Bundled With Postcard Set
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|1,637,005
|27
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 21 Special Edition Bundled With Seal Set
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|1,629,582
|28
|SPY×FAMILY 3
|Tatsuya Endō
|1,063,724
|29
|Attack on Titan 30
|Hajime Isayama
|1,021,684
|30
|SPY×FAMILY 4
|Tatsuya Endō
|977,058
Source: Oricon