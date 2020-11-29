Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2020

For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , took the top 22 slots on the ranking chart. In addition, the limited editions of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 20 and 21 claimed the #27 and #28 spot, so the series occupied 24 of the top 30. When regular and limited editions are combined, each of its first 22 volumes sold over three million copies in these past 12 months.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime aired from April to September 2019. Since then, sales of the manga grew exponentially, with some bookstores limiting sales to one volume per person due to depleted stocks.



This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales 1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18 Koyoharu Gotouge 4,393,137 2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19 Koyoharu Gotouge 4,243,312 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,703,309 4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,645,580 5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,636,822 6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 9 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,622,257 7 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 11 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,616,800 8 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,613,001 9 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,609,676 10 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,606,418 11 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 14 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,588,193 12 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,584,243 13 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 13 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,580,286 14 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 15 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,554,931 15 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,551,955 16 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,546,800 17 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 5 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,546,548 18 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 16 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,510,596 19 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 17 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,469,660 20 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 22 Koyoharu Gotouge 3,105,812 21 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,759,462 22 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 21 Koyoharu Gotouge 2,654,558 23 ONE PIECE 95 Eiichiro Oda 2,054,642 24 ONE PIECE 96 Eiichiro Oda 1,898,453 25 ONE PIECE 97 Eiichiro Oda 1,806,133 26 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20 Special Edition Bundled With Postcard Set Koyoharu Gotouge 1,637,005 27 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 21 Special Edition Bundled With Seal Set Koyoharu Gotouge 1,629,582 28 SPY×FAMILY 3 Tatsuya Endō 1,063,724 29 Attack on Titan 30 Hajime Isayama 1,021,684 30 SPY×FAMILY 4 Tatsuya Endō 977,058

Source: Oricon