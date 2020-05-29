Magatsu Wahrheit Manga Ends in June

Tama Yūgyōji's spinoff manga for smartphone game launched in January

The July issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Thursday that Tama Yūgyōji's Magatsu Wahrheit: Hitotsukiri no Madōsho (The One Grimoire) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in June.

The manga is a spinoff of KLab Games' Magatsu Wahrheit smartphone role-playing game, and focuses on the character Ewalt, a member of the house of Gilbert. The family distinguished itself after defeating a sorcerer during the disastrous Great Fire. Ewalt admired his uncle, who was given distinction as leader of the sacred knightly order and entrusted to guard a gift from the royal family. Ewalt had always suspected this gift to be the "One Grimoire" of the defeated sorcerer, but when he learns rumors of this same grimoire being offered for trade in the black market, he investigates.

Yūgyōji launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum on January 28.

The game takes place in a world full of both "Light" and despair. The "Mobile Army Corps" is the only entity able to stand up against the 10 "Lights" in order to keep the world from meeting its end. The game launched in April 2019.

Miwa Shōda ( Final Fantasy XII ) wrote the game's scenario, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the main theme. Hiroaki Ueno ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) and Yōko Tsukamoto ( Xenoblade X ) both drew concept art. Third Echoes ( Caligula ) is the character designer.

The game is inspiring an anime by director Naoto Hosoda ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! , The Future Diary , Shuffle! ) and Yokohama Animation Lab ( Miru Tights , Starlight Promises ).