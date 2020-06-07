Lapis Re:LiGHTs Anime's New Promo Video Reveals July 4 Premiere

Video highlights in-franchise idol groups supernova, Kono Hana wa Otome

The official Twitter account for KLab Games and Kadokawa 's "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs revealed a new promotional video on Saturday that highlights the in-franchise idol groups supernova and Kono Hana wa Otome. The video also reveals that the anime will premiere on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The next video for the franchise will debut on June 13 at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT).

20 cast members in six of the project's units perform the opening "Watashi-tachi no Startrail" (Our Startrail) as the group Lapis Re:LiGHTs Stars. One of the units, LiGHTs, performs the ending theme song "Planetarium." The single with both songs will ship on July 8.

The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic). "Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.

The anime will star:

LiGHTs

IV KLORE

Kono Hana wa Otome (This Flower Is a Maiden)

Rina Honizumi as Nadeshiko

Arisa Suzuki as Tsubaki

as Tsubaki Yūko Ōno as Kaede

Sugar Pockets

Sadistic★Candy

Yuka Amemiya as Angelica

as Angelica Risae Matsuda as Lucifer

supernova

Yū Sakuragi as Yue

as Yue Saeko Oku as Mille Feuille

as Mille Feuille Haruka Itou as Fiona

Ray

Hiroyuki Hata ( Kamichu! , Recently, my sister is unusual. ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Kasumi Tsuchida ( Nekopara ) and Hajime Asano ( Mayo Chiki! light novel author) are overseeing the series scripts. Taro Ikegami ( Gamers! ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Satoshi Hōno ( Demon Lord, Retry! , Aggretsuko ) is composing the music.

The franchise also includes plans for a smartphone role-playing game, novels, live events, and a manga by artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai .