GKIDS, Shout! Factory to Release The Wind Rises Film on BD/DVD in N. America on September 22

Film gets digital release on September 1

GKIDS and Shout! Factory announced on Thursday that they will release Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's The Wind Rises film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America on September 22. They will also release the film digitally on September 1.

The Blu-ray Disc will include a booklet, feature-length storyboards, and a "10 Years with Hayao Miyazaki " documentary episode.

GKIDS describes the film's story:

Jiro Horikoshi is fascinated by aviation but unable to become a pilot due to a medical condition. He moves to Tokyo in 1923, surviving the Great Kanto Earthquake to become a highly accomplished airplane designer. As rumors of war escalate, Jiro reunites with Nahoko, a young woman he met during the earthquake years earlier. The two fall deeply in love, just as Nahoko falls ill with tuberculosis. Inspired by visions of Italian aeronaut Caproni, Jiro must confront mounting tragedies with dignity in this epic tale of love and perseverance.

The Wind Rises premiered in Japan in July 2013 and opened in wide release in North America in February 2014. The film opened in limited theaters in North America a week prior and earned US$306,000 in its opening weekend.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment released the film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in November 2014.

The Wind Rises won the Annie Award for Writing in an Animated Feature Production in February 2014, and was nominated in the 2014 Academy Awards' Best Animated Film category. The Saturn Awards nominated the movie for Best Animated Film Release in 2015.

Source: Press release