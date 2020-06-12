Gran Turismo 7 Game Announced for PS5

Game to include classic vehicles, tracks, Simulation Mode

Sony announced during its " PlayStation 5 - The Future of Gaming" livestream presentation on Thursday that Polyphony Digital is developing the Gran Turismo 7 game for the PlayStation 5.

Sony describes the game:

From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – GT 7 brings together the best features from past installments of the series alongside the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it's like when the tires hit the road. PS5's immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them.

The previous main numbered title in the motorsport game series, Gran Turismo 6 , released in December 2013 for the PlayStation 3. Sony 's Polyphony Digital studio developed the game, and Sony Computer Entertainment released the game. Online service for the game ended in March 2018.

Gran Turismo Sport shipped in October 2017 for PlayStation 4.