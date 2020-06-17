Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! Anime Gets 4th Season

Anime based on Chinese web comic reunites director, cast from past seasons

The official website for the Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! (There's No Cure for My Brother Being Around Me!) television anime announced on Wednesday that the fourth season will premiere on the Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video in August, before airing on Tokyo MX in Japan in October. The new season will also stream on various platforms in Japan.

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) returns to direct the anime at Imagineer and Fanworks , and is also penning the scripts. A Shanghai studio is listed as the third animation studio instead of Planet Cartoon. The cast from the previous seasons are returning for the third season. The anime is based on a Chinese web comic by Yu Lei .

The website also posted four screenshots from the new season:

The original comic's story centers on a violent girl who strikes her idiot older brother. The story also focuses on sibling love, love, and food. The web manga has been read more than 500 million times online in China.

The first season premiered in China in March 2017, and aired on Tokyo MX1 in Japan in April 2017. The second season premiered on Tokyo MX1 in July 2018, and also streamed in China. The third season streamed in China in August 2019 and premiered on Tokyo MX1 on October 7, 2019.