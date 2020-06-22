New Sakura Wars Stage Play Runs This Winter After COVID-19 Delay

Play originally scheduled for March 5-8 run

The official website for Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage , the stage play adaptation of Sega 's new Sakura Wars ( Shin Sakura Taisen ) game, announced last week that the stage play will now run this winter, with new procedures to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The site also unveiled a commercial highlighting Yūna Sekine as protagonist Sakura Amamiya.

The stage play was originally scheduled to run on March 5 to 8 for a total of eight performances, but it was postponed due to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The cast members include (left to right in image above):

Natsume Oki as Claris

Rina Takahashi as Hatsuho Shinonome

as Hatsuho Shinonome Yūna Sekine as Sakura Amamiya

Juri Hirayu as Anastasia Parma

as Anastasia Parma Yui Kanchiku as Azami Mochizuki

Eiji Torakawa is directing the play, and Masahiro Norimine is in charge of choreography.

Sega describes the game:

The stage is set in a steampunk version of 1940s Imperial Tokyo. Only a short while ago, a cataclysmic event destroyed the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo, the capital's global defense force stationed at the Imperial Theater. Now home to the Flower Division, an inept rookie squad who also strives to impart hope on the citizenry with their theatrical talents, the theater has fallen on hard times and risks closure. It's up to Seijuro Kamiyama as the captain of the new Tokyo revue to lead his squad and restore the Imperial Combat Revue and the theater back to their former glory! With the help of the revue's five colorful performers, he must rise to the challenge of competing in the Combat Revue World Games, protecting the inhabitants of Tokyo and getting the theater back on track.

Noguchi launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump last September. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 17.