Tubi to Stream 6 Anpanman Films in English, Spanish

English, Spanish dubs debut in Fall 2020

Streaming service Tubi announced on Monday that it will stream six films from the Soreike! Anpanman franchise on its service this fall. The films will be available in English and Spanish.

Tubi describes Anpanman :

Through a deal with TMS Entertainment , making its English and Spanish language debut and available exclusively on Tubi, are six movies featuring Anpanman , one of the most recognized animated characters in Asia and the most popular character among both boys and girls in Japan. Anpanman is so popular that the K-Pop band BTS wrote a song about him. The Anpanman franchise has generated over $60 billion in merchandising sales. Anpanman is a superhero whose head is an anpan, a popular Japanese pastry. He is a champion of justice and flies anywhere to help those in trouble.

The new Spanish-language Tubi en Español service will launch this year in the U.S. with more than 800 titles and 3,000 hours of content.

Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni ( Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), this year's Anpanman anime film, has been delayed to summer 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was originally slated to open in Japan on June 26.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series halted voice recording sessions indefinitely in early April.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.

Thanks to Kyle Miller and Tyrell Landsberg for the news tips.

Sources: Tubi TV, Variety