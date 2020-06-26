Fruits Basket 2nd Season Anime Casts Rumi Okubo, Aoi Ichikawa

As student council secretaries Kimi Tōdō, Naohito Sakuragi starting in episode 13

The official website for the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime announced two more cast members on Friday. Their characters are the student council's secretaries when Yuki became president, and they will appear in episode 13 on June 29.

Rumi Okubo as Kimi Tōdō

as Kimi Tōdō Aoi Ichikawa as Naohito Sakuragi



Okubo said she has loved the original manga ever since she bought issues of Hana to Yume magazine during the manga's original run when she was in school. Ichikawa remembers reading the manga volumes with his mother when he was little.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 6. Takuya Eguchi joins the cast as Kakeru Manabe, and Ai Kakuma joins as Machi Kuragi. Yuka Iguchi and Monica Rial voice the character Mine Kuramae in Japanese and English, respectively. Yuichiro Umehara and Ian Sinclair voice the character Kureno Soma in Japanese and English, respectively.

Funimation is streaming the English dub of the show, after halting its English simuldub production in March due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) returns to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) is again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is back to design the characters. Takaya herself serves as executive supervisor. The masked unit AmPm featuring vocalist Miyuna perform the opening theme song “Prism," and singer-songwriter and former Hemenway guitarist THE CHARM PARK performs the ending theme song “ad meliora.”

The two 2019 and 2020 anime series adapt Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan in April 2019 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired.