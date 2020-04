Fruits Basket 2nd Season Anime Casts Yuka Iguchi as Mine Kuramae

The official website for the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime revealed on Friday that Yuka Iguchi will voice the character Mine Kuramae in the anime. The English Twitter account for the anime also announced that Monica Rial will voice the character in the English dub of the anime.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 6. Takuya Eguchi joins the cast as Kakeru Manabe, and Ai Kakuma joins as Machi Kuragi.

Funimation will stream the English dub of the show, but the company halted its English simuldub production in March due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan in April 2019 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired.

The two 2019 and 2020 anime series adapt Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) is returning to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) is again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is back to design the characters. Takaya herself serves as executive supervisor. The masked unit AmPm featuring vocalist Miyuna perform the opening theme song “Prism," and singer-songwriter and former Hemenway guitarist THE CHARM PARK performs the ending theme song “ad meliora.”