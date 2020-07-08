Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime Reveals Video, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of author Rifujin na Magonote and illustrator Shirotaka 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series revealed the second promotional video and three additional cast members on Wednesday.

The new cast members are:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Paul Greyrat



Hisako Kanemoto as Zenith Greyrat



Lynn as Lillia



The anime is delayed to 2021.

The previously announced cast includes:

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) is directing the series at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM is also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. The company describes the main light novel series:

Just when an unemployed thirty-four-year-old otaku reaches a dead end in life and decides that it's time to turn over a new leaf—he gets run over by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His new identity is Rudeus Grayrat, but he still retains the memories of his previous life. Follow Rudeus from infancy to adulthood, as he struggles to redeem himself in a wondrous yet dangerous world.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel series in April 2014. Fujikawa's manga adaptation began in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in October 2014. The novels ranked at #8 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list. The novels and manga have a combined print total of 2.2 million copies in Japan as of October 2018.