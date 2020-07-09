My Hero Academia Manga Ranks at #20 on U.S. BookScan 2019 List

The Comics Beat website posted its annual analysis of NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for 2019 on Tuesday. According to the report, Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia volume 1 was the 20th best-selling graphic novel for 2019 and the only manga to make the top 20. The volume sold 98,720 copies in the U.S. in 2019.

Horikoshi also sold 702,482 total copies of his series to rank third among the top-selling creators in 2019. Other Japanese creators to who sold more than 100,000 combined copies included ONE , Sui Ishida , Junji Ito , Hirohiko Araki , Akira Toriyama , Kaiu Shirai , Koyoharu Gotouge , and Akira Himekawa .

According to BookScan data, manga sold 3,539,031 copies in the U.S. for a total of US$49,900,429 in 2019, a monetary increase of 38.8% from 2018. The Comics Beat report stated that 2019 was the fifth best year for manga since it began posting yearly BookScan analyses.

My Hero Academia had 29 volumes (including spinoffs) among the top 750 adult graphic novels sold in 2019. Nine of the top 10 best-selling manga in 2019 were My Hero Academia , and Junji Ito 's Uzumaki was the 10th best-selling manga overall. The top 750 best-selling graphic novels included 79 separate manga series for a total of 332 volumes.

BookScan data included 9,928 manga volumes in 2019, an 8.40% decrease from the previous year. However, the total units sold increased 22.31% to 7,461,077, and the calculated retail value increased 26.49% to US$110,577,066.

Viz Media sold 58% by quantity of manga released in the U.S. in 2019, followed by Kodansha Comics at 13% and Yen Press at 12%. Viz Media published 235 of the 332 manga among the top 750 best-selling releases for 2019, for a total of about 2.8 million copies.

Source: The Comics Beat