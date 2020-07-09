The Violence Action Manga Gets 'Screen Adaptation'

The sixth compiled book volume of author Shin Sawada and artist Renji Asai 's The Violence Action manga revealed on Friday that the series is getting a "screen adaptation."

The manga's story centers on Kei Kikuno, an assassin who seems to be an easygoing and cute girl next door but is actually a top hitgirl. Kei skillfully handles jobs with her gun expertise and physical prowess.

The series launched on Shogakukan 's online magazine Yawaraka Spirits in April 2016. The manga went on hiatus from March 2018 to June 2019 due to a creator's poor health. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Asai drew a manga adaptation of Mamoru Hosoda 's The Boy and The Beast anime film, and Yen Press released the series in English in North America.

Daisuke Muroi is Sawada's real name, and he drew the Reiri manga with author Hitoshi Iwaaki ( Historie , Parasyte ) from December 2015 to December 2018.

