News
My Hero Academia Ranks at #2 on U.S. Monthly BookScan June List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
14 manga volumes including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball Super, Uzumaki, Komi Can't Communicate rank on top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for June.
This month's list featured 14 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
- #3 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #6 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 13
- #7 — Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super volume 9
- #8 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #11 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 23
- #13 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #15 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 1
- #17 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #18 — Hideyuki Furuhashi's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes volume 7
- #19 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 7
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history