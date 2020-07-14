News
My Hero Academia Ranks at #2 on U.S. Monthly BookScan June List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
14 manga volumes including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball Super, Uzumaki, Komi Can't Communicate rank on top 20

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for June.

This month's list featured 14 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

follow-up of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Ranks at #2 on U.S. Monthly BookScan May List
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives