Monster Musume Manga Gets Novel on August 29

The Comic Ryū blog announced on Friday that OKAYADO 's Monster Musume manga is getting a novel titled Monster Musume - Monster Girl・Hello Walk on August 29. Yoshino Origuchi ( Monster Girl Doctor ) is writing the novel.

The novel's story will be about exchange students who, at the request of Smith, gather together with MON members and children of familiar monster girls for work experience.

OKAYADO first published " Monster Musume " in Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Ryū 's Anthology Comic Kemomo 02 in 2011, and debuted the Monster Musume series in Comic Ryū in 2012. The 16th volume shipped on June 12. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America.

A television anime adaptation of the manga ran in 2015, and original anime DVDs bundled with the manga's 11th and 12th volumes. Crunchyroll and Daisuki streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video, and it describes the story:

Kurusu Kimihito is an ordinary guy with a monster-sized problem: Miia, the monster girl! Part snake and all woman, Miia is affectionate and not afraid to show it, and she's Kimihito's full-time responsibility thanks to a certain government exchange program. But just when it seems like Kimihito's hands can't get any fuller, monster women of all species begin to invade his home!

Origuchi writes the Monster Girl Doctor novels' story "endorsed by OKAYADO ," and Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations. The novels are inspiring an anime, which premiered on Sunday. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novel series in English.

Sources: Comic Ryū, BIGLOBE News