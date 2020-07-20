Lovesick Ellie Manga Gets Side Story Chapter

Fujimomo ended manga on May 23

The September issue of Kodansha's Dessert magazine announced on Tuesday that Fujimomo's Lovesick Ellie ( Koi Wazurai no Ellie ) manga will have a new side story chapter. The magazine bills the chapter as the manga's "real final chapter."

The manga ended on May 23. Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume on May 13.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Eriko Ichimura spends her high school days in complete obscurity. Her sole hobby is staring at handsome, smooth-spoken Akira "Omi-kun" Ohmi, and tweeting her daily fantasies under the screenname "Lovesick @Ellie." One fateful day, she accidentally bears witness to Omi-kun's true self — and if that weren't enough, he sees her mortifying Twitter, too! Follow along with a plain, perverted girl, a two-faced boy, and their curious romance!

Fujimomo launched the manga in Kodansha's Dessert magazine in July 2015. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in the 42nd Kodansha Manga Awards in 2018.

Source: Dessert September issue