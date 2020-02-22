Lovesick Ellie Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

The April issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine announced on Saturday that Fujimomo 's Lovesick Ellie ( Koi Wazurai no Ellie ) manga will end in three chapters. The manga will not appear in the magazine's May issue, and will resume in the June issue on April 24. If the manga does not take any other breaks it should end in the July issue on May 24.

The manga's 10th volume had teased in November that the manga would enter its "climax" with the 11th volume, which will ship on May 13.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Eriko Ichimura spends her high school days in complete obscurity. Her sole hobby is staring at handsome, smooth-spoken Akira "Omi-kun" Ohmi, and tweeting her daily fantasies under the screenname "Lovesick @Ellie." One fateful day, she accidentally bears witness to Omi-kun's true self — and if that weren't enough, he sees her mortifying Twitter, too! Follow along with a plain, perverted girl, a two-faced boy, and their curious romance!

Fujimomo launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2015. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in the 42nd Kodansha Manga Awards in 2018.