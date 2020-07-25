Junji Ito Confirms Hideo Kojima Has Talked With Him About Working on Possible Horror Game Project

Ito states he is not working on any game projects currently

Horror manga creator Junji Ito stated during the " VIZ : A Haunting Conversation with Junji Ito " panel at the Comic Con @ Home digital event on Friday that game director Hideo Kojima has asked him to help work on a horror game project. Ito stressed that currently he is not working on any video game projects, and nothing has yet to come of Kojima's talks with Ito.

When asked, "Are you involved in some game development at the moment?," Ito's full answer stated (through a translator): "The simple answer is no. However, I do know Director Kojima, and we have been in conversation that he might have a horror-based game that he might be doing. So he has invited me to work on that, but there's no details on it yet."

Before Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima 's departure from Konami , Konami was planning a Silent Hills game in 2014 with Kojima as game director, and Norman Reedus playing the main character. Director Guillermo del Toro and manga creator Junji Ito were also involved in the project. Konami then confirmed in April 2015 that it had cancelled the project. Kojima and 7780s Studio had released a "P.T." (Playable Teaser) demo that had revealed the game in August 2014.

Ito is the model for the character Engineer in Death Stranding .

Kojima stated in September 2019 that he was preparing for his "next project." Reedus then stated in March that he is in talks to do "other stuff" with Kojima after the success of Death Stranding .