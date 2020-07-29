Police Arrest SKE48 Management Company Executive for Soliciting Minors

Suspect Kazuya Ebine allegedly paid 2 underage girls to perform illicit sexual activities

Police arrested an executive from Zest, the managing company of the SKE48 idol group, on Tuesday on charges of violating the child pornography law.

According to police, 58-year-old Zest executive Kazuya Ebine allegedly paid two underage girls (one 15 and the other 17 years old at the time) to perform illicit sexual activities inside his car on November 23 last year. Upon his arrest on Tuesday, Ebine said that he had "only let them inside his car."

The SKE48 idol group is one of many sister groups of the renowned AKB48 idol group. It is based in the Sakae district of Nagoya city.

Source: The Asahi Shimbun via Hachima Kikō