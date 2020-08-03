Nintendo Reveals Top 30 Switch Download-Only Titles, Top 30 Download Version Titles in Japan for 1st Half of 2020

Minecraft Dungeons , Animal Crossing: New Horizons , top respective lists

Nintendo released a list of the top 30 downloaded titles in Japan the first half of 2020 for its Switch console on July 25.

The following titles are the top 30 download-only games for the Nintendo Switch:

Minecraft Dungeons Final Fantasy VII Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensō Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R Sabaku no Nezumi-dan! Kai. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation Final Fantasy IX Cuphead Good Job! Ōmori Charisō DX Resident Evil 6 Puzzle & Dragons Gold Ultimate Chicken Horse Gnosia Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package Goonya Fighter Dead Cells Conduct Together! Overcooked - Overcooked Special Edition Resident Evil 5 Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition 10 Second Run Returns Atsumare! Kingyosukui Stardew Valley Minna de kūki yomi. Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Minna de kūki yomi. 2: Reiwa Invisigun Reloaded Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

Nintendo also revealed the top-selling downloaded titles for games that also have physical versions available:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Human: Fall Flat Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate NBA 2K20 Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Minecraft Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy DX Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Overcooked 2 Pokémon Sword The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Party Fitness Boxing Undertale Pokémon Shield Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Fire Emblem: Three Houses Trials of Mana Snack World Trejarers Gold Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Super Mario Maker 2 Luigi's Mansion 3 Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch