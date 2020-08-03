News
Nintendo Reveals Top 30 Switch Download-Only Titles, Top 30 Download Version Titles in Japan for 1st Half of 2020

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Minecraft Dungeons, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, top respective lists

Nintendo released a list of the top 30 downloaded titles in Japan the first half of 2020 for its Switch console on July 25.

The following titles are the top 30 download-only games for the Nintendo Switch:

  1. Minecraft Dungeons
  2. Final Fantasy VII
  3. Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensō
  4. Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R
  5. Sabaku no Nezumi-dan! Kai.
  6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
  7. Final Fantasy IX
  8. Cuphead
  9. Good Job!
  10. Ōmori Charisō DX
  11. Resident Evil 6
  12. Puzzle & Dragons Gold
  13. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  14. Gnosia
  15. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  16. Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package
  17. Goonya Fighter
  18. Dead Cells
  19. Conduct Together!
  20. Overcooked - Overcooked Special Edition
  21. Resident Evil 5
  22. Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition
  23. 10 Second Run Returns
  24. Atsumare! Kingyosukui
  25. Stardew Valley
  26. Minna de kūki yomi.
  27. Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
  28. Minna de kūki yomi. 2: Reiwa
  29. Invisigun Reloaded
  30. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

Nintendo also revealed the top-selling downloaded titles for games that also have physical versions available:

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
  3. Human: Fall Flat
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. NBA 2K20
  8. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX
  9. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
  10. Minecraft
  11. Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy DX
  12. Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
  13. Overcooked 2
  14. Pokémon Sword
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  16. Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch,
  17. Super Mario Party
  18. Fitness Boxing
  19. Undertale
  20. Pokémon Shield
  21. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  22. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  23. Trials of Mana
  24. Snack World Trejarers Gold
  25. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  26. Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore
  27. Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
  28. Super Mario Maker 2
  29. Luigi's Mansion 3
  30. Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch

Source: Nintendo's website via 4Gamer

