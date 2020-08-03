News
Nintendo Reveals Top 30 Switch Download-Only Titles, Top 30 Download Version Titles in Japan for 1st Half of 2020
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Minecraft Dungeons, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, top respective lists
Nintendo released a list of the top 30 downloaded titles in Japan the first half of 2020 for its Switch console on July 25.
The following titles are the top 30 download-only games for the Nintendo Switch:
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Final Fantasy VII
- Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensō
- Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R
- Sabaku no Nezumi-dan! Kai.
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
- Final Fantasy IX
- Cuphead
- Good Job!
- Ōmori Charisō DX
- Resident Evil 6
- Puzzle & Dragons Gold
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Gnosia
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package
- Goonya Fighter
- Dead Cells
- Conduct Together!
- Overcooked - Overcooked Special Edition
- Resident Evil 5
- Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition
- 10 Second Run Returns
- Atsumare! Kingyosukui
- Stardew Valley
- Minna de kūki yomi.
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Minna de kūki yomi. 2: Reiwa
- Invisigun Reloaded
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
Nintendo also revealed the top-selling downloaded titles for games that also have physical versions available:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
- Human: Fall Flat
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- NBA 2K20
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Minecraft
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy DX
- Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked 2
- Pokémon Sword
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch,
- Super Mario Party
- Fitness Boxing
- Undertale
- Pokémon Shield
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Trials of Mana
- Snack World Trejarers Gold
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch