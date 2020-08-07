Trinity Seven Spinoff's Yōichi Nishio Launches Isekai Yurutto Survival Seikatsu Manga

Manga based on Ayano, Waon Inu's light novel centers on classmates transported to another world

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Friday that Yōichi Nishio will launch a manga adaptation of Ayano's Isekai Yurutto Survival Seikatsu light novel in the magazine's next issue on September 9.

The novel centers on Hokage Shinomiya, a high schooler who dreams of living on a desert island. He and some other classmates are inexplicably transported to a mysterious island in another world. Without electricity, gas, or water systems, it is Hokage's survival skills that put him in a leadership position.

Ayano launched the novel on March 28, with illustrations by Waon Inu (artumph).

Nishio launched a spinoff manga for Kenji Saito and Akinari Nao 's Trinity Seven manga titled Trinity Seven -Revision- in Kadokawa 's Bessatsu Dragon Age magazine in June 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 9. Nishio also launched the Ninja Tensei Shinobikill ( Ninja Reincarnation Shinobikill ) manga in Monthly Dragon Age in March 2018.