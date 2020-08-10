Argonavis from BanG Dream! Franchise Gets Manga

Kyōhei Miyajima draws bi-weekly manga

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that the Argonavis from BanG Dream! franchise is getting a manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga also launched on Tuesday. Kyōhei Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work. The new manga will update every other week on Tuesdays.

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! anime is based on Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise 's Argonavis all-male band. The anime premiere on April 10 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan.

The band will also have a game project titled Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide that will debut in the latter half of 2020. The game's story will be set after the story of the anime. The game will have both adventure game and rhythm game elements. Besides Argonavis and GYROAXIA, the game will have a new all-male band named Fantome Iris.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).