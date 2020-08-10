Tsurun Hatomune's Mitama Security: Spirit Busters Manga Ends

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Tuesday of Tsurun Hatomune 's Mitama Security: Spirit Busters ( Mitama SecuREIty ) manga. The manga will have a bonus spinoff chapter on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on August 31.

Viz Media as well as Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

High school student Rena has always been able to see ghosts. She's gotten so used to it by now that it doesn't even bother her anymore. But suddenly, a SecuREIty agent name Mitama appears and vows to protect Rena! This action comedy series is out of this world!

Hatomune launched the manga in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's fourth volume on August 4, and will publish the fifth volume in October.

Hatomune previously serialized the Mukidashi no Hakuchō (The Naked Swan) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in February 2019. The manga was ranked #15 in the "Web Manga" category of book and manga news magazine Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.

