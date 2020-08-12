Destiny Lovers Sequel Manga Serves as Original Manga's Last Arc

8th volume of original, 1st volume of sequel both shipped on August 5

The eighth compiled book volume of Kazutaka and Kai Tomohiro 's Destiny Lovers ( Desu-Raba ) manga revealed on August 5 that the sequel, also titled Destiny Lovers , will serve as the final arc of the series.

The sequel manga launched on April 18 on Magazine Pocket, the official free manga app for Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine . While both the original manga and the sequel have the same Destiny Lovers title in English, the original is styled simply as Desu-Raba in katakana in Japanese, but is titled Destiny Lovers in Seven Seas Entertainment 's Ghost Ship imprint English release. The new manga is styled differently in Japanese, written as Destiny Lovers in katakana in Japanese, now similar to the Ghost Ship English release.

The new manga restarts the volume numbering, and the first volume of the sequel manga also shipped on August 5.

Ghost Ship describes the original manga:

Long ago, Fujishiro Kosuke promised his love to his childhood friend, Sayaka-chan. But his pledge to save his first sexual experience for her takes a shocking turn when he's suddenly abducted and thrown into a secret prison--run by beautiful, terrifying women in fetish gear. His seductive kidnappers claim to have a higher purpose but are after one thing: Kosuke's virginity, and they're willing to employ every kink at their disposal. Who are these women, and why are they trying to break Kosuke's promise to Sayaka-chan? In this darkly erotic thriller about fear and desire, one man is about to face a sexual gauntlet like no other.

Kazutaka and Tomohiro launched the original manga in Magazine Pocket in February 2018. Ghost Ship published the second volume in English on February 25.