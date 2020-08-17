Pokémon Center Hiroshima Store Closes Temporarily After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

27 other employees underwent tests but returned negative

The official Japanese website for the Pokémon Center stores announced on Saturday that the Hiroshima store has been temporarily closed since Sunday due to one employee testing positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday. The store has also canceled the "Charizard HR Contest" card game competition planned to be held at the store.

The employee began feeling unwell on August 12, and went to a doctor on August 15. After consulting local health care professionals, the staff decided to close the store temporarily to disinfect the entire store, and will announce a reopening date at a later time.

The store will also require its employees to undergo temperature checks, wear masks, and use hand sanitizer. All 27 other employees of the store underwent PCR tests for COVID-19, but all tested negative. Among these 27, two were in close contact with the infected employee, and are in self-quarantine at home for two weeks.