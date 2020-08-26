A Witch's Love at the End of the World Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

3rd volume ships on October 15

Amazon is listing that Kujira's A Witch's Love at the End of the World ( Sekai no Owari to Majo no Koi ) manga will end with its third compiled book volume, which will ship on October 15.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume in English on November 17. The company describes the story:

In a world where magic rules from the shadows, there exists a school for witches. This mysterious academy trains young witches on a path of revenge against those who have used them only as tools. Alice, a magical prodigy, has lived her life by this goal only to have her world turned upside down when Mari, a magic-less human, enters the school and her heart!

Kujira launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic it magazine in October 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume last December.

Source: Amazon