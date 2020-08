Asian Pop-up Cinema Festival Premieres Happy-Go-Lucky Days Anime Film Online in September

Tickets available for September 15-19 world premiere

The Asian Pop-up Cinema film festival revealed on Tuesday that it will stream the anime film of Takako Shimura 's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga on September 15-19. It will be the film's world premiere. Tickets to the stream are available through the Festival Scope website.

The film will open in Japan on October 23. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on May 8, but was then delayed due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The manga is an omnibus of stories about everyday life, themed around romance that is sometimes sweet, sometimes painful. The manga ran in Ohta Publishing 's Manga Erotics F magazine from 2002 to 2004, and Ohta Publishing is selling a revised compilation of the manga in two volumes.

Kana Hanazawa plays Ecchan, and Mikako Komatsu plays Aya-san in the "Ecchan to Ayasa" segment about the feelings of two women who once met at a wedding of a former sweetheart. Takahiro Sakurai voices Sawa-sensei, and Seiichirō Yamashita voices Yagasaki-kun in the "Sawa-sensei to Yagasaki-kun" segment, which focuses on a teacher in a boys' school who is put on the spot by a student's sudden confession. Ibuki Kido plays Shin-chan in both the "Shin-chan to Sayoko" and "Mika-chan and Shin-chan" segments, while Kaori Ishihara plays Mika-chan, and Ai Fairouz plays Sayoko. These last two segments both follow two childhood friends and their growing sense of distance as they reach adolescence.

Other cast members include:

Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories , Fragtime ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio , and Koji Aritomi ( On Your Mark , Naruto Shippūden , Pokemon 3 - The Movie ) is serving as technical director. Satō, Yasunori Ide ( Hanaukyo Maid-tai , Leviathan: The Last Defense ), and Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes ) co-wrote the screenplay, and Haruka Sagawa ( Monster Strike: A Rhapsody Called Lucy -The Very First Song- , Sorcery in the Big City ) designed the characters. CreepHyp performs film's theme song "Monomane" (Imitiation).

Source: Asian Pop-up Cinema website