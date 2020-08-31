Mary Skelter Finale Game Delayed to November 5

Staff cite "various circumstances" for 1-month delay

Compile Heart announced on Monday that it is delaying the release of its Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game from October 8 to November 5. This is the second delay for the game, as it was originally slated to debut on August 27. The staff again cited "various circumstances" as the reason for the delay.

The site also released the first chapter in a prequel novel to the game for free on Monday.

Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise, and will include an "adventure story" that will tell the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game. Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the 3D dungeon-crawler game on March 26.

The release will bundle the "love love swimsuit romance adventure game" Koigokutō Mary Skelter True End for those who pre-order the game. Pre-orders will also include a mini poster. A limited-edition version of the game will include a specially designed box, soundtrack, soundtrack of previous games, art collection, and bath poster.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter ) launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2016. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in September 2017.

Compile Heart then released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America and Europe in October for the Switch. The release bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.

Sources: Compile Heart, Gamer