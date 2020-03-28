Mary Skelter Finale Game Announced for PS4, Switch

Teaser movie streamed for new entry in 3D dungeon-crawler game launching on August 27

Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the new Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale 3D dungeon-crawler game on Thursday. The game will ship for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 27. The companies began streaming a teaser movie for the game on Saturday.

The game will also include an "adventure story" that will tell the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game.

The game will also bundle the "love love swimsuit romance adventure game" Koigokutō Mary Skelter True End for those who pre-order the game. Pre-orders will also include a mini poster. A limited-edition version of the game will include a specially designed box, a soundtrack, a soundtrack of previous games, an art collection, and a bath poster.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter ) launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2016. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in September 2017.

Compile Heart then released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America on October 22 and in Europe on October 23 for Nintendo Switch. The release also bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.

